An Indian tourist's attempt to click a selfie with a tiger went horribly wrong after the big cat attacked him. The incident took place at the popular Tiger Kingdom zoo in Thailand's Phuket area. The man sustained minor injuries from the wild animal's attack. A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media platforms, drawing varied reactions from users.

Photo-up turns horrifying

In the nearly 25-second video clip, the man is seen walking alongside a tiger and petting it, after which he kneels and tries to take a picture with the animal. At the same time, a zoo trainer is seen using a stick to instruct the tiger to sit down. The big cat, however, turns aggressive and attacks the man, who is heard screaming through the rest of the video.

The person who posted the video wrote in comments that the man survived with "minor injuries."

Flurry of reactions

Many people reacted to the viral video, with some questioning safety protocols at such facilities and also bringing up the issue of the stress caused to wild animals through such interactions.

"Always avoid such stunts. Animals are animals. Be good and kind to them. But don’t expect them to return the favour because, they are animals," a user wrote on X.

"Such reckless ventures can quickly become deadly, turning an exciting moment into a tragic end. Responsible travel demands caution and respect for the untamed power of wildlife," commented another user.

Deadly tiger attack

The incident from Phuket has come just weeks after a man was mauled to death by a tiger in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The 50-year-old was attacked by the feline early in the morning when he was working on his farm.