An online video, showcasing a grand Taj Mahal-like house in Madhya Pradesh has captured the internet's attention for all the right reason -- not just for its unique architectural grandeur but also for the beautiful sentiment behind it.

An online video, showcasing a grand Taj Mahal-like house in Madhya Pradesh has captured the internet's attention for all the right reason -- not just for its unique architectural grandeur but also for the beautiful sentiment behind it. The structure, a replica of the iconic Agra-based Taj Mahal, is the residence of businessman Anand Prakash Chouksey and his family.

Interestingly, the house is located within the campus of a school that Anand himself founded in Burhanpur. The 4BHK house mirrors the design of the original Taj Mahal -- from giant domes to intricately carbed pillars --- the home stands as a testament to timeless love. Want proof? Let's get going.

In the viral video, shared on Instagram, a content creator named Priyam Saraswat asks if the Taj Mahal-like structure is their home. Smiling, he says, "Ji" (Yes). Priyam further asks Anand if the house is dedicated to his wife. "Absolutely, it is 100% dedicated to her. And our love stands strong with us", Anand says.

The content creator then asks Anand to give him a tour of the house, to which, he smiles and says, "Chalo aao". Anand and his wife explain that the house has been constructed using Makrana marble -- the same material used in constructing the original Taj Mahal. “The original Taj Mahal’s dimensions in metres have been replicated here in feet. It’s a one-third scale version", they say.

"It actually feels like the original Taj Mahal", Priyam says. As they enter the house, there comes a grand living room with an intricate floor design featuring a buffalo. "I used to fetch milk from buffaloes. This reminds me of my roots. Never be arrogant", Anand says.

"This stunning home is situated close to Indire in MP and built as a symbol of propagating love amongst all. A majestic structure with one of a kind marble work from inside. The best part is it’s built inside a school founded by @anand.prakash.chouksey. This truly is a remarkable house and such a great purpose", the caption read.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Uncle is has more beautiful heart than his Mahal", wrote an user. Another user commented, "I loved the couple more than the house. Amazing". A third joined, "This gentleman’s heart is even better version of this building".