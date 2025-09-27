Viral Video: Indian diplomat who ripped apart Pakistan sings 'Kabira', plays guitar

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs against Pakistan to break world T20I record
Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot, who destroyed Pakistan's fabricated account of Operation Sindoor at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), is also an avid guitarist. Her perfect guitar riffs are nowhere less than her rebukes to Pakistan, which touted a false account of the recent conflict with India.
Several videos of Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, playing the guitar with utmost perfection and grace are making rounds online, leaving netizens in awe over her musical skill and potent diplomatic punch. In one of the videos, Gahlot can be heard singing in French while strumming the guitar.
In another post, she plays the song 'Kabira' from the 2013 Bollywood film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' with an acoustic guitar. "The feeling of confusion, of being torn and of wanting everything and just one thing at the same time, encapsulated in this song from 12 years ago. A cover of 'Kabira' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," she said in the post.
Petal Gahlot lashed out at Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who presented a false account of what happened during 'Operation Sindoor' during his address at the UN General Assembly, calling his remarks "absurd theatrics". "This assembly witnessed absurd theatrics this morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism, which is so central to their foreign policy," she said.
"A picture speaks a thousand words, and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?" Gahlot added.
