British travel vlogger George Buckley recently shared an unusual experience from his trip to India that quickly caught the attention of the internet. In a now viral Instagram reel, George revealed how he was charged a surprisingly high amount, Rs 1,800, for a basic haircut and head massage at a local barber shop.

George said he was initially shocked when the barber quoted Rs 1,800. When he hesitated, the price kept dropping, first to Rs 1,500, then to Rs 1,200. Feeling unsure about the situation, he asked other customers in the shop how much they usually pay, but got no response. Eventually, the barber himself admitted that the service normally costs around Rs 700 to Rs 800.

Despite learning the actual price, George ended up paying Rs 1,200 but decided against giving a tip. Later, he shared the entire incident through a reel on his official Instagram handle, @georgebxckley. In the caption, he wrote, “I was going to tip, but he ruined it... you can tell when you’re getting overcharged, and this was definitely one of those moments.”

The reel, posted just a day ago, has already gained 2.1 million views and triggered a wave of mixed reactions online. While many viewers supported George for calling out the overcharging, others argued that the price was still fair by UK standards.

One user commented, “Why not pay the man who can barely afford to live on his ₹1,800? It’s like £15 to 20, which is what you’d pay in the UK.” Another viewer wrote, “You should mention the shop name and location so others don’t get scammed.”

Several users agreed that George was indeed overcharged, noting that the actual cost of such services typically ranges between Rs 300 to Rs 800. “They've charged way too much,” one user commented. “You were scammed, simple as that,” another added.

