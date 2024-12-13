The 55-second video, shared on X, shows the soldiers using tools to carefully free the cub stuck on a snowy mountain near a forward post.

A heartwarming video of Indian Army soldiers rescuing a Himalayan brown bear cub trapped in a tin can has touched the hearts of many on social media. The clip showcases the soldiers' compassion and dedication to wildlife even in harsh conditions.

The 55-second video, shared on X, shows the soldiers using tools to carefully free the cub stuck on a snowy mountain near a forward post. Their gentle approach ensured the cub remained unharmed during the operation.

The video was captioned, “Indian army troops rescuing a Himalayan bear somewhere near their forward post,” and has since gone viral, garnering over 1,70,000 views. Netizens praised the soldiers for their kindness, with one user commenting, “Thank you, Indian Army. Great effort!”

Watch

Following the rescue, the soldiers fed the cub, helping it recover from the ordeal. The bear, nicknamed Bahadur, showed remarkable trust, staying close to the soldiers for hours before wandering back into the forest.

While the rescue was celebrated, the incident raised concerns about littering in pristine mountain areas. Many users urged people to take responsibility for keeping such environments clean to avoid harming wildlife.