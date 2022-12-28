Viral video: Army jawan wades through waist-deep snow with a big smile, netizens say 'our superhero'

Screengrab

New Delhi: The entire north of India is gripped by a freezing cold. The situation is even worse in the higher elevations, where temperatures have dropped to sub-zero levels. It's difficult to imagine going outside in such conditions; there are fears of freezing to death. In such a difficult situation, Indian Army soldiers are busy guarding the people of the country, demonstrating unwavering resolve to protect India's borders. Now a video shared on Twitter by Major General Raju Chauhan, shows the tough job these soldiers perform with ease. The clip is sure to give you goosebumps and instigate a feeling of gratitude towards those fighting for the country.

Notice the smile on face of this young soldier pic.twitter.com/emejbSmbNP — Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (veteran)(@SoldierNationF1) December 25, 2022

The clip shows a soldier wading through waist-deep snow while smiling. For a short instant, he hands over his rifle to someone to help him navigate the heavy snow, then takes it back to continue forward. “Notice the smile on face of this young soldier,” Major General Raju Chauhan captioned the clip on Twitter.

With over 108k views and tonnes of reactions, the video has now gone viral on the internet. While some were astounded by the soldier's patience and strength, others praised him for protecting the country in such difficult circumstances.

Smile says, he is not there for salary but his passion to serve his country. Jay Hind https://t.co/tO2YO91O0y — Utkarsh Arya (@Utkarsh82632343) December 27, 2022

Following a military standoff with China since May 2020, India has significantly increased its troop presence in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).