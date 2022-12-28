Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Army jawan wades through waist-deep snow with a big smile, netizens say 'our superhero'

The clip is sure to give you goosebumps and instigate a feeling of gratitude towards those fighting for the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Viral video: Army jawan wades through waist-deep snow with a big smile, netizens say 'our superhero'
Screengrab

New Delhi: The entire north of India is gripped by a freezing cold. The situation is even worse in the higher elevations, where temperatures have dropped to sub-zero levels. It's difficult to imagine going outside in such conditions; there are fears of freezing to death. In such a difficult situation, Indian Army soldiers are busy guarding the people of the country, demonstrating unwavering resolve to protect India's borders. Now a video shared on Twitter by Major General Raju Chauhan, shows the tough job these soldiers perform with ease. The clip is sure to give you goosebumps and instigate a feeling of gratitude towards those fighting for the country.

The clip shows a soldier wading through waist-deep snow while smiling. For a short instant, he hands over his rifle to someone to help him navigate the heavy snow, then takes it back to continue forward. “Notice the smile on face of this young soldier,” Major General Raju Chauhan captioned the clip on Twitter.

READ: Kerala bride plays chenda melam in temple on her wedding, viral video impresses netizens

With over 108k views and tonnes of reactions, the video has now gone viral on the internet. While some were astounded by the soldier's patience and strength, others praised him for protecting the country in such difficult circumstances.

Following a military standoff with China since May 2020, India has significantly increased its troop presence in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.