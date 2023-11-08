Headlines

Viral video: Incredible sight in Gurugram as 'Aladdin' amazes locals with his 'magic carpet', watch

A man in Gurugram, India, brought the magic of Aladdin to life by riding a 'magic carpet' through the city streets.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

At some point in our lives, many of us have daydreamed about soaring through the skies on a magic carpet, just like Aladdin. For most, it's nothing more than a fanciful reverie, but in a charming twist of fate, one man in Gurugram, India, recently turned this fantasy into a captivating reality that captured the imagination of countless onlookers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Koul (@kevin.koul)

This remarkable escapade first came to the public's attention when an old video resurfaced on interthe net, creating a viral sensation. The video was originally crafted by content creator Kevin Koul, who took on the persona of Aladdin, complete with costume, and embarked on a journey through the streets on his very own "magic carpet." As he gracefully glided along, he left bystanders in awe and wonderment.The video quickly made waves across the internet, eliciting a wide range of reactions from viewers. Here's a glimpse of what people had to say about this captivating adventure:

One individual remarked, "It looks like a fun and entertaining activity that would surely brighten anyone's day."

Another curious soul inquired, "I wonder, did you face any legal consequences for this daring stunt?"

A concerned onlooker shared their thoughts, stating, "While it's undeniably fascinating, it's essential to prioritize safety. Performing such acts on public roads can pose significant risks. It's crucial to consider conducting these kinds of stunts on private roads or in parks to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

A genuinely intrigued observer couldn't resist asking, "Could you please shed some light on how this contraption works? I'm sure I'm not the only one eager to unravel the mystery behind this magical adventure."

