Viral video: Incredible bear rescue from open well in Odisha's Nabrangpur impresses internet

New Delhi: In recent times, there have been several distressing incidents where animals have unintentionally ventured into areas dominated by humans. Such encounters often result in dangerous situations for both the animals and the people involved. One such incident occurred in Odisha's Nabrangpur, where a bear found itself trapped inside an open well, creating a potentially life-threatening predicament.

Trained bear rescue team from Nabrangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen in to an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team



Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat. pic.twitter.com/ADFRiKn9T6 July 7, 2023

The commendable efforts of a specialized bear rescue team from Nabrangpur came to the rescue. The team demonstrated their expertise by successfully extricating the bear from the perilous situation. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the inspiring story, praising the team's accomplishment. He also posted a video capturing the entire rescue operation for the public to appreciate.

The rescue video begins with a heart-wrenching sight of the bear struggling to escape from the confinements of the well. To ensure the bear's safety, the team fastened a rope around it and skillfully maneuvered to lift it upwards. With careful precision, the team positioned a cage directly above the well's opening. As the bear was gradually raised, it managed to enter the cage, providing a sigh of relief to the rescuers and onlookers alike.

Following the successful rescue, the bear was transported by officials to a wildlife habitat within the Kalahandi South division. There, it could resume its natural life and continue contributing to the ecosystem. The video stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the bear rescue team, showcasing their ability to swiftly and effectively handle such critical situations.

The video generated a range of reactions from viewers. One individual commented on the dire need to implement strict regulations against open wells in wildlife habitats. They also emphasized the importance of implementing safety measures for wells even in human-populated areas to prevent similar mishaps. Another viewer lauded the rescue team's ingenuity in safely guiding the bear into the cage, acknowledging their clever approach. A third individual expressed surprise and admiration for the existence of a trained bear rescue team, highlighting the significance of such specialized teams in safeguarding wildlife. In contrast, a fourth viewer underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the issue of open wells, which continue to pose significant threats to wild animals. They emphasized that while the rescued bear was fortunate to survive, countless others may not be as fortunate unless preventive measures are taken.