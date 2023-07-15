Viral video: Incredible bear rescue from open well in Odisha's Nabrangpur impresses internet

Headlines

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

Odisha train accident: 3 accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

No rift with anyone, saying same thing as CM Gehlot: Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

HomeViral

viral

Viral video: Incredible bear rescue from open well in Odisha's Nabrangpur impresses internet

Such encounters often result in dangerous situations for both the animals and the people involved. One such incident occurred in Odisha's Nabrangpur, where a bear found itself trapped inside an open well, creating a potentially life-threatening predicament.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In recent times, there have been several distressing incidents where animals have unintentionally ventured into areas dominated by humans. Such encounters often result in dangerous situations for both the animals and the people involved. One such incident occurred in Odisha's Nabrangpur, where a bear found itself trapped inside an open well, creating a potentially life-threatening predicament.

The commendable efforts of a specialized bear rescue team from Nabrangpur came to the rescue. The team demonstrated their expertise by successfully extricating the bear from the perilous situation. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the inspiring story, praising the team's accomplishment. He also posted a video capturing the entire rescue operation for the public to appreciate.

The rescue video begins with a heart-wrenching sight of the bear struggling to escape from the confinements of the well. To ensure the bear's safety, the team fastened a rope around it and skillfully maneuvered to lift it upwards. With careful precision, the team positioned a cage directly above the well's opening. As the bear was gradually raised, it managed to enter the cage, providing a sigh of relief to the rescuers and onlookers alike.

Following the successful rescue, the bear was transported by officials to a wildlife habitat within the Kalahandi South division. There, it could resume its natural life and continue contributing to the ecosystem. The video stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the bear rescue team, showcasing their ability to swiftly and effectively handle such critical situations.

The video generated a range of reactions from viewers. One individual commented on the dire need to implement strict regulations against open wells in wildlife habitats. They also emphasized the importance of implementing safety measures for wells even in human-populated areas to prevent similar mishaps. Another viewer lauded the rescue team's ingenuity in safely guiding the bear into the cage, acknowledging their clever approach. A third individual expressed surprise and admiration for the existence of a trained bear rescue team, highlighting the significance of such specialized teams in safeguarding wildlife. In contrast, a fourth viewer underscored the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the issue of open wells, which continue to pose significant threats to wild animals. They emphasized that while the rescued bear was fortunate to survive, countless others may not be as fortunate unless preventive measures are taken.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

India defeat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs, R Ashwin stars with 12 wickets

This actress was paid five times Salman Khan's salary in their film together

Is Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on hold at CBFC as its plot is about compulsory sex education, homosexuality? Read to know more

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE