Viral video imagines SRK, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs as woman; Internet responds

A Reddit user uploaded a video in which they edited the faces of several celebrities and added long hair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

Image Credits: Reddit

New Delhi: Have you ever imagined what Bollywood stars would look like if they were female? A Reddit user uploaded a video in which they edited the faces of several celebrities and added long hair. Not one, but more than 15 Bollywood actors appear in the viral video. The clip was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Thought y'all might enjoy this video," by the user who shared it.

Take a look here:

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan as a female, and then proceeds on to Vinod Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Dilip Kumar, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan. Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, and Mithun Chakraborty are also on the list.

While almost all of the actors had long hair in the edited video, Amitabh, Dharmendra, Nawazuddin, Bobby, Rakesh, and Mithun had short hair. 

Needless to mention, the clip went viral on social media for obvious reasons. Netizens flooded the comment section with funny emojis and comments. Some found the clip super funny and others praised the man who made the video.  A person wrote, "This is so fuuny." "hahaha loves shahrukh" said another fan."this is so funny," commented a person.  "salman is looking like my sister," said a person.

