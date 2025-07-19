Viral video: IIT professor joins students in viral convocation poses, netizens say 'pookie energy'

The viral clips, which have garnered over 27 million views so far, show a funny moment when a student and Professor Ahuja are seen posing together.

Several videos of professors standing beside students while handing out degrees have gone viral, and it's easy to understand why.

The 14th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has become the centre of the internet's latest obsession, thanks to its director, Professor Rajiv Ahuja.

The viral clips, which have garnered over 27 million views so far, show a funny moment when a student and Professor Ahuja are seen posing together. Both were wearing goggles while holding degrees, and the crowd burst into applause.

"When your professor says yes to goggles at convocation and wears them while handing out degrees! Iconic moment only at IIT Ropar," the caption of the viral post read.

Social media reaction

One user said, "I actually liked that he asked his professor before doing something he wanted to instead of making it a scene!

Another user wrote, "You passed the degree, but the professor passed the vibe check."

A third user commented, ''The combination of coolest prof and student everrrrr.''

Another user said, ''He earned it, also loved how respectfully he asked.''

