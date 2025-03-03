Wearing a black dhoti and multiple garlands, he was seen performing a ‘Tandav dance’ with earphones in his ears.

IIT Baba, also known as Abhay Singh, is making headlines again. After a video of him being assaulted during a TV show went viral, another clip has surfaced showing him performing a ‘Tandav dance.’ The video has sparked mixed reactions online.

IIT Baba was invited for an interview by a media house, but things took a shocking turn when some people misbehaved with him and later attacked him. The incident was caught on camera and widely shared on social media. Following the assault, Abhay Singh filed a police complaint at Noida Sector 162.

Viral ‘Tandav Dance’ Video

Shortly after the attack video spread, another clip showed IIT Baba dancing in a locked room. Wearing a black dhoti and multiple garlands, he was seen performing a ‘Tandav dance’ with earphones in his ears. The video, shared by the social media account ‘Kalkiworld777,’ has quickly gone viral.

Public Reactions

People are divided over the video. Some support him, while others question his actions. A user commented, “Neither fear of respect nor fear of insult, Har Har Mahadev.” Another wrote, “Whatever happened was wrong; Tandava is a must.”

Despite the controversy, IIT Baba’s popularity is rising, with more people discussing his unique approach to spirituality.