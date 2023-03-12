Viral video: If you love Khesari Lal Yadav, you must watch Kili Paul, sister Neema's sassy dance to Nathuniya

screengrab

New Delhi: Internet stars Kili Paul and Neema Paul are well-known for their dance moves to different Indian songs. The pair frequently chooses well-known regional pieces and performs a dance to them. Now, once again, they have caught the attention of many as they were seen grooving to Bhojpuri song Nathuniya, a peppy track sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The video starring the brother-sister duo has garnered millions of views and may even inspire you to shake a leg. Watch the clip here:

In a video posted to Instagram, the two can be seen matching their movements to the music. They can even be seen lip-syncing the Bhojpuri song. As they are dancing, both have delightful smiles on their faces. . In the post's caption, they wrote, "Thank u my Bihar Fans keep showing love and enjoy the content more to come,I love my Indian Family JaiHind I love u All and I will Make All Contents Unit Is Power"

The video was uploaded on March 9. It garnered 1.2 million views since it was shared. The film clip has also received many likes and comments.

Take a peek at the reactions below:

"Beautiful movements for and the most trending bhojpurisong," one user wrote in the Instagram comments section. "I adore your dance.You move with such grace. Nice to see your dance in other languages as well," said a second Instagram user. "So cute," a third person commented. "I'm glad to see you dancing to a bhojpuri song. So sweet, Killi Paul and Neema," said another. Many other netizens responded with heart and fire emoticons.