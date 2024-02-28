Viral video: 'Ice cream dabeli' is the new nightmare in fusion foodville

The emergence of "ice cream dabeli" has ignited a spirited debate among food enthusiasts.

Street food enthusiasts often find themselves torn between the exhilarating delight of discovering new, innovative creations and the perplexing disappointment of encountering bizarre culinary experiments. The latest sensation making waves across the internet falls squarely into this category: "ice cream dabeli".

Contrary to what the name might suggest, this unconventional treat does not blend the savory essence of dabeli with the sweetness of ice cream. Instead, it ventures into entirely uncharted territory.

A recent Instagram reel captured the attention of foodies globally, featuring the preparation of this peculiar dish. In the video, a person is seen emptying a cup of ice cream into a split pav, a type of bread bun commonly used in Indian cuisine. After sealing the bun, it is transferred onto a griddle where butter is melted and spread generously. The stuffed pav is then cooked on both sides until golden brown, seasoned with an unidentified ingredient, and finally served on a paper plate. The location revealed in the caption suggests that this curious creation can be sampled at Kutchi Bites, situated on Hospital Road in Bhuj.

The Instagram reel has garnered more than 410K views, sparking a flurry of reactions in the comments section. Many users expressed their disdain for the concept of "ice cream dabeli", criticizing its departure from traditional culinary norms. Some highlighted the misleading nature of labeling the dish as "dabeli", while others proposed adding cheese to enhance the flavor. A selection of comments showcased the range of sentiments:

- "Chill Dabeli has no Chills."

- "God gifted talent (Give it back to God)."

- "First time I am not proud to call myself Kutchi."

- "Add some cheese."

- "Why are you calling it dabeli? It's pav ice cream. Ridiculous."

- "This is NOT a dabeli. Just a fried pav with ice cream inside. Dabeli ka naam kharab mat karo [Don't spoil the name of dabeli]!"

- "Maggi ke bad ab dabeli ki bari [After Maggi, it's dabeli's turn]."