Viral video: Hyderabad man wins hearts as he allows stray dog to relax on his Ferrari, watch

In a heartwarming act of kindness, Hyderabad resident Aamir Sharma has won the admiration of animal lovers worldwide by allowing a stray dog to rest on his luxury Ferrari.

In a world often marked by busy lives and material pursuits, a heartwarming story from Hyderabad has touched the hearts of people around the globe. A local interior designer, Aamir Sharma, has earned widespread praise and admiration from animal lovers for his remarkable act of compassion toward a stray dog.

Mr. Sharma's noble gesture was captured in a video that he shared on his Instagram account. The video portrays a stray dog comfortably perched on the roof of his high-end Ferrari supercar. In the accompanying caption, Mr. Sharma wrote, "My Ferrari cover makes a warm bed for the street dogs around." The video quickly went viral, amassing over half a million views on the popular social media platform.

The heartwarming footage features the dog happily wagging its tail as Mr. Sharma approaches. The dog then gracefully climbs down from its elevated spot to greet its newfound friend, who has opened his heart and his supercar to the homeless canine.

A true supercar enthusiast, Mr. Sharma possesses a fleet of extravagant vehicles, and it seems that neighborhood dogs have found a comfortable place amidst his luxury car collection. In the comments section of the viral video, he explained that the particular dog in the spotlight had been a street dog in need. He wrote, "It's a street dog that came to us with injuries, and we just took care of it." Furthermore, he confirmed that other neighborhood dogs are welcomed inside his home and garage, providing them with a warm and secure shelter.

The heartwarming act of kindness sparked an outpouring of admiration from around the world. Commenters on the video praised Mr. Sharma's love not only for his cars but also for the local stray dogs. "Great to see your love for cars but also your compassion and love towards 'indies' (indigenous dogs)," one commenter expressed. Another wrote, "People put anti-dog cover spikes even on their Swift cars, and this man allows dogs to sit on his Ferrari. You have all my respect."

Apart from his commendable kindness, Mr. Sharma is known for his impressive car collection, which includes a McLaren 720S, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan, and Mercedes Benz G63 AMG. He is also a co-founder of Aamir and Hameeda Interior Designers (AANDH), a prestigious design firm whose list of clients includes renowned personalities such as Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun.

Mr. Sharma's act of compassion serves as a powerful reminder that kindness and empathy can be extended to all living creatures, transcending the boundaries of wealth and luxury.