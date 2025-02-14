Adrian Simancas was kayaking with his father, Dell, in Bahia El Aguila, near the Strait of Magellan, when the unexpected encounter occurred.

A kayaker off Chilean Patagonia had a terrifying brush with death when a massive humpback whale briefly swallowed him before spitting him out. The shocking moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral, leaving viewers stunned.

As Adrian disappeared underwater, his father, who was just a few feet away, recorded the entire ordeal. In the video, Dell can be heard urging his son to stay calm. Moments later, the whale released Adrian unharmed, leaving both father and son in shock.

Recounting the terrifying experience to The Associated Press, Adrian said, “I thought I was dead. I thought it had eaten me. When I resurfaced, I was afraid for my father too—worried we wouldn’t make it to shore in time or that I might get hypothermia.”

After spending a few minutes in the water, Adrian swam to his father’s kayak, where he was helped aboard. Despite the fear and shock, both made it safely back to shore.

The rare and chilling incident is a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the ocean and its creatures. The video continues to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving many in awe of the sheer power of marine life.

