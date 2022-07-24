Search icon
Viral Video: Hummingbird changes colour with every movement

The stunning bird is especially well-known for its dazzling, shimmering colours and beautifully developed feathers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Screen Grab

It's hard not to be mesmerised by this colourful little creatures. Video of a Surakav or Anna's hummingbird changing colour with each movement of its head has gone viral. Known as the "colour shifting bird," the Surakav hummingbird belongs to the hummingbird family. Also the only hummingbird in North America with a red head.

A video of a beautiful small Surakav bird sitting on a person's palm has gone viral! Throughout the video, the bird's head rotates and its colours change. It quickly changed from orange-pink to black to purple-pink. The transformation of the bird's feathers into such vivid colours was amazing to see.

the bird's colour variation can be plainly seen when viewed from different angles. The glossy and thin karatin layers atop the feathers of a bird allow the feathers to seem to change colour.

This video has received more than 28 lakh views and has over 14,900 retweets and 95,300 likes.

"Aw! Something Beautiful to brighten up your day," a user wrote on Twitter. "Isn’t nature marvellous," said another. "Nature is full of wonders beyond our comprehension. We just need to humble ourselves, and be willing to learn," said another.

 

