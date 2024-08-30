Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur

In a touching display of unity, the Devasi community in Mirpur, Rajasthan, formed a human chain to rescue goats swept away by the Mirpur River’s strong currents.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

Viral video: Human chain saves goats from raging river in Sirohi's Mirpur
In a remarkable display of unity and compassion, the Devasi community in Mirpur, Sirohi district, Rajasthan, has become a beacon of humanity. Recently, a group of goats found themselves in peril as they were swept away by the powerful currents of the Mirpur River. In a heartwarming response, local residents came together to form a human chain, working tirelessly to rescue each goat from the dangerous waters.

The community’s quick and selfless action not only saved the lives of the goats but also highlighted the deep-rooted values of courage and empathy that resonate within the Devasi community. As the goats emerged from the river, their expressions seemed to convey a heartfelt “Thank you” to their rescuers, a poignant reminder of the impact of human kindness.

The video of this extraordinary rescue effort, shared on Twitter by Hansraj Meena, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 147,000 views. It serves as a powerful testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a shared sense of purpose. 

Here's how internet reacted to this heartwarming viral video:

One user wrote, “This is what true humanity looks like! Hats off to the Devasi community for their bravery and compassion.”

Another said, “Incredible to see people come together to save lives like this. This story should inspire everyone to be more empathetic.”

A third commented, “The video is heartwarming. It’s moments like these that restore faith in humanity. Kudos to everyone involved!”

The actions of these individuals reflect a profound commitment to both human and animal welfare, illustrating that collective action and compassion can overcome even the most challenging situations.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
