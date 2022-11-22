Viral Video: Househelp throws farewell party for employer, netizens appreciate heartwarming gesture | Photo: Instagram/@anishbhagatt

Househelpers play a very important role in easing our daily lives and tend to our needs. It is nice to show your appreciation for all of their efforts by making a kind gesture. A video telling the touching tale of a housekeeper and her employer is making the rounds on social media. The housekeeper made a very thoughtful gesture for her employer in the video as he was shifting to a different city.

In an Instagram video, Anish Bhagat can be seen dining with Reshma, her housekeeper, and her family. Bhagat is given a traditional cap and tilak at the beginning of the video as a welcome. He also describes how Reshma's entire family enthusiastically welcomed him.

Bhagat further shows in the viral video how Reshma prepared a variety of meals for him, including curries, rotis, puran poli, papad, and more. Anish frequently posts photos on his Instagram account with his housekeeper, "Reshma Di."

Anish Bhagat shared the viral post with lengthy note that reads, "I can’t express how emotional I am. Reshma di is my best friend. I’ve been very sad about moving out because I’m so used to seeing her everyday. This gesture of her only makes it worse because she has always genuinely cared. The way she welcomed us to her place is just so damn wholesome. Not only that but the amount of efforts she put into making us feel special Is insurmountable. I’m sad that I won’t be able to see her as often. However, this isn’t the end for us. It’s in fact a new beginning. Reshma di is always gonna be here with me and with all of you. I’m filled with only gratitude."

The viral video has garnered over 9 lakh views and more than 1 lakh likes on social media. Over 900 internet user have commented the Instagram’s viral post. One user commented, “Sweetest thing i watched today”. While another wrote, “Aww this makes me cry”.

