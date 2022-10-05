Viral video: Horryfying! Crocodile attacks lioness, drags it into deep water

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Predators include big cats of wildlife such as lions, leopards, and cheetahs. However, these dangerous predators can become prey to nightmarish underwater animals. Something similar happened to a lioness who was strolling peacefully near a river. The lioness was attacked by a crocodile and dragged into deep water. The dramatic clip was shared on Instagram by user named @crocodile.lover.ig

and has gone viral with over 300k views.

The viral video features a lioness walking around a river. However suddnely a crocodile ataacks her from the back and dragged the big cat into deep water. The lioness struggled very hard to get out of the clutch of the crocodile but in mere 3 seconds, it was underwater. Because the big cat is a terrestrial animal, it was unable to fight the crocodile in water and thus lost her life.

After watching the video, netizens were astounded and perplexed, and they took to the comments section to express their thoughts. "this is what I call asbattle of titans," a user wrote.

Another user said, "Amazing didn't think this was possible."