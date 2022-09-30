Search icon
Viral video: Horrifying! Woman carries huge python on shoulder, leaves netizens terrified

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

New Delhi: If reptiles unnerve you, this video is definitely not for you. In a recent video that has gone crazy viral on social media, a woman can be seen carrying a huge python on her shoulders. The video has been shared by @thereptilezoo on Instagram and it has garnered more than 381k views online. 

In the shocking video, the zookeeper carries the python on her shoulder as if it's her daily routine. After watching the clip we are sure that it may make your jaw drop. "One big beautiful reticulated python and to think she started little like every thing in life So keep those little dreams in life going and boom one day they will be reality and bigger than life it self" reads the video caption.

Internet found the short segment chilling enough and shared their thoughts in the comments section. Some users expressed their amazement at the video. While many reacted by expressing their fear. "Amazing" said one user. Another user wrote, "this is not safe please be extra careful"

