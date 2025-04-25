A video of a Hong Kong vlogger ordering vada pav in Marathi has taken social media by storm.

A video of a Hong Kong vlogger ordering vada pav in Marathi has gone viral and is making people smile all over the internet. In the video, vloggers Nick and Carrie, along with their friends, are seen exploring Mumbai's street food. While the food was delicious, it was Carrie’s effort to speak Marathi that caught everyone’s attention.

As the group reached a vada pav stall, Carrie turned to the vendor and asked, “Bhau, mala vada pav dya na?” (Can I have a vada pav?). Although she later admitted to Googling the phrase, her attempt to speak Marathi made her friends laugh instantly.

"Did I say it right?" Carrie asked with a smile, while the vendor quickly handed her the vada pav. Nick was impressed by how fast the vendor served them and said, "He's so quick."

Carrie took a bite of the vada pav and said, “It’s so good.” When asked how it compared to the hotel version, she replied, “This is way better! 10/10.”

The video quickly gained attention online, with many netizens commenting on Carrie’s cute Marathi accent. "Her Marathi accent is cute," one user wrote. Another commented, "She sounds cute every time she speaks." Some joked about her future stomach troubles, saying, "She’s gonna have diarrhea after this."

