Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, the actor’s most awaited film which hit the theatres on March 30 has been making waves at the box office. The film has been dubbed ‘Chuqandar’ by a content creator ‘that one Hyderabadi news anchor.’ She has posted a hilarious and sarcastic review of the film.

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, the actor’s most awaited film which hit the theatres on March 30 has been making waves at the box office with just a week into its release, the AR Murugadoss directorial earned Rs 97.47 crore net in India and Rs 154.35 crore gross worldwide. The film which has received mixed reviews from critics, has been dubbed ‘Chuqandar’ by influencer and content creator ‘that one Hyderabadi news anchor.’

Salman Khan's 'Hyderabadi' review'

The content creator who goes by the name, ‘theuntamedlenss’ on Instagram and has 633 thousand followers there has posted a hilarious and sarcastic review of the film. Her review warned moviegoers against watching of this film and if so at their own risk as the movie, she says, has no story or plot. What makes her review even more interesting is her Hyderabadi accent and words in both Urdu and Hindi spoken in Hyderabadi style with a few slang words. Reviewing the movie, she started saying that “I had heard of Mukaddar ka Sikandar, but I didn't know how Sikandar became Chukandar.”

As the film was released on Eid, the Hyderabadi reviewer said, “It was released on Eid, alongside films that are considered 'devilish'.” For a lot of films, it is popularly said that they should not be watched with brains as they are meant only for entertainment. However, she says, “People these days are saying that such films are a waste of brain cells, but for this film, even our eyes would rather stay home. To watch this film, you'd have to leave your body and soul at home.”

However, joking further she says that the end of the movie was its ‘best moment’. She also reviewed actress and Salman’s co-star Rashmika Mandanna and took a dig at her incoherent dialogues. “Seeing Rashmika die at the start of the film was a relief, but her ghost kept appearing on screen, tormenting our souls. Every dialogue in this film is beyond human comprehension.”

She did not leave director AR Murugadoss’s and commented on his directorial skills. “Director Murugadoss has treated the audience like a 'murga' (a rooster), essentially slaughtering them.”

“Salman Khan says, 'Don't trouble your mother,' but it seems he's taken on the responsibility of troubling mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters everywhere," she further joked.