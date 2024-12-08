Rohit Sharma's Rs 1.75 crore Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch reflects his passion for luxury and exclusivity.

Rohit Sharma, one of the world’s wealthiest cricketers, is known not only for his exceptional cricketing skills but also for his love of luxury watches. Over the years, Rohit has been seen sporting an impressive collection of timepieces from some of the most renowned brands, including Hublot and Rolex. These high-end watches reflect his refined taste and passion for timeless elegance.

Among Rohit’s prized possessions is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, a watch that has caught the attention of fans and watch enthusiasts alike. This exquisite timepiece holds a special place in his collection. Notably, he wore it during India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign, making it even more memorable.

What makes this watch extraordinary is its exclusivity. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar was first launched in limited numbers globally in 2021. Known for its stunning design and advanced features, it stands out among luxury watches. This timepiece is crafted with precision and offers a perpetual calendar that automatically adjusts for leap years and other calendar irregularities, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

According to an Instagram post by Indian Watch Connoisseur in July 2024, the watch comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.75 crore, reflecting its luxury status and rarity. Despite its steep price, the watch has become a symbol of elegance and exclusivity.

For Rohit Sharma, the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar is more than just an accessory; it represents his passion for luxury and appreciation for fine craftsmanship. As one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world, his love for such unique possessions further adds to his persona, making him an inspiration for fans who admire his success both on and off the field.