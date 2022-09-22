WATCH: Hit by speeding car, youths get back to join street fight in Ghaziabad

Screengrab ANI/Twitter

Two boys were hit by a car but continued to throw themselves back into the brawl unaffected after a fight between two groups of college students broke out on Wednesday afternoon within the Masuri PS limits in Ghaziabad.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the middle of the street, two groups of boys are seen fighting. When the boys see cars approaching, they begin to flee to the corners, but two of them are hit by an approaching white Honda sedan as they were unable to spot it.

Watch the viral video here:

#WATCH | UP: A clash broke out between two groups of a college under Masuri PS limits yesterday. A viral video on the matter depicted a few boys thrashing each other even after a car rams into them. Few of these boys were taken into custody yesterday: SP Rural Ghaziabad Iraj Raja pic.twitter.com/VTRmKaanyO — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The video shows that they were tossed into the air after being struck by the moving car, but they still manage to stand up after the collision unscathed and resume fighting.

Following the incident, Ghaziabad Police detained some suspects and seized the carelessly driven car.

According to SP Iraj Raja, a case has been filed and the car featured in the popular video has also been seized, news agency ANI reported.

“A few of these boys were taken into custody, search is on for the rest of the boys involved. The car that hit them has been confiscated, and additional action will be taken via court. Patrolling near the college will be increased", SP Iraj Raja said.

The search for the remaining boys involved in the street brawl has also begun. In order to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, the Masuri police said that patrolling in the region around the college will be intensified.

READ| WATCH: YouTuber wrecks car to test iPhone 14 Pro crash detection feature