Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

A remarkable video of a hippo doing an astonishing backflip in a pool has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter by the user @AMAZlNGNATURE, the video has captivated social media users, amassing over 1.1 million views and counting.

Hippo Dive



This is the greatest thing you will see this weekend pic.twitter.com/otuF02fnXZ — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 31, 2024

In the clip, the massive animal is seen lounging in a pool before suddenly launching into an unexpected and graceful backflip. The sight of the usually slow-moving creature performing such an agile move has left viewers in disbelief. Hippos are often known for their size and strength, but few expected this level of gymnastic ability from the large mammal.

The viral sensation sparked a flood of reactions, with people expressing both awe and amusement at the spectacle. Some users marveled at the hippo's surprising agility, while others questioned how the mammal managed to pull off such a maneuver in the first place.

One user wrote, “I can’t believe my eyes! This hippo is more athletic than me!”

Another said, “Did the hippo just practice for the Olympics? That backflip is gold medal-worthy!”

A third chimed in, “Who knew hippos had secret ninja skills? This is unbelievable.”

A fourth user remarked, “The internet never ceases to amaze me—first a dancing parrot, now a backflipping hippo!”

Fifth person commented, “Hippos are officially my new favorite animal. This is hilarious and impressive at the same time.”

Finally, another user humorously added, “Next up: Hippos taking over Cirque du Soleil with their acrobatic moves!”