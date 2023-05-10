Search icon
Viral video: Here are 5 recent weird dance reels

Here are five wierd dance video of social media that went viral recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Many videos go viral on social media these days. Many people regularly post various videos across social media platforms. While many are appreciated and showcase real talent and entertain the viewers, some are confusing. Not only do you feel awkward watching the video, but the people around the reel-makers during the shoot can also be caught embarrassed and uncertain of how to react. 

Here are some viral videos that caught our attention, which will leave you in a confusion about how to feel about these videos:

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhoomi Gandhi (@bhoomi_gandhi24)

 

 

 

