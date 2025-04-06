The incident happened in Kitsap County when a woman called 911 and said her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home and taken her pet chicken, Polly.

A bizarre breakup story from Washington state has gone viral after a man was arrested for stealing his ex-girlfriend’s pet chicken. The emotional chicken theft was caught on police bodycam and shared online, leaving people both shocked and amused.

The incident happened in Kitsap County when a woman called 911 and said her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home and taken her pet chicken, Polly. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man ran into the nearby woods shouting, “I’ve got Polly!” which led police to search the area.

Officers went into the forest and soon found the man. Before arresting him, they let him gently place Polly into the patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office said the chicken was safe and later returned to the woman.

The department posted the arrest video online with the caption, “On Patrol. Deputies recover an abducted chicken,” which quickly got lots of attention and funny comments.

One person joked, “Good thing it didn’t become a 6 piece,” while another said, “It didn’t even get the chance to cross the road.” But the comment that stood out the most was: “Please tell me they don’t have kids together... Imagine the daddy issues: ‘My dad fought for custody of the chicken but not for us.’”

