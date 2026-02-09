FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral Video: HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore

Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB over IND vs PAK clash in Lahore

The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in customised lehenga; Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in attendance

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he took break from acting, says he wasn't enjoying his work: 'I can't act for EMI and survival'

Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra NCP leader, rushed to hospital as health deteoriates

Arijit Singh surprises fans with live performance at Anoushka Shankar's Kolkata concert days after announcing retirement

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath govt's masterstroke, apparel park on Yamuna Expressway to boost exports, create jobs

Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video

Viral Video: HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore

Mardaani 3 box office: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part

Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB over IND vs PAK clash in Lahore

Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB in Lahore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM

Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's tobacco empire, know all about family's scandals

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's to

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists

HomeViral

VIRAL

HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video

The incident took place at Panki area of HDFC Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The clip shows a female employee indulged in a heated altercation with a customer.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 06:19 PM IST

HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A video capturing HDFC bank staff abusing and threatening a customer has been circulating online, sparking a row over caste remarks. The woman identified as Aastha Singh was seen engaged in a heated argument with a customer, where she hurled abuses at the man by violently pointing a laptop at him. In the now-viral clip, she threatened the customer with her alleged caste-based arrogance, saying, “I am a Thakur, don’t mess with me." Her 'Thakur' remark drew sharp criticism and sparked debate online,  for its caste-based and unprofessional conduct. 

The incident took place at the Panki area of the HDFC Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The clip shows a female employee indulging in a heated altercation with a customer.

Following the incident, HDFC Bank has not issued any official statement regarding the matter, further raising questions about workplace training, customer handling, and the prevalence of caste-based arrogance in professional institutions.


Watch the viral video here

Internet reacts 

The video has sparked widespread outrage with online users slamming the bank's employee and the bank. "This is the reality of @HDFC_Bank@HDFCBank_Cares nowadays. Less service more talks. What if she is a Thakur? She is still an employee(naukar) of HDFC," wrote a user. 

"A viral video of an HDFC Bank manager shouting at customers has sparked online debate over professionalism, provocation, and workplace conduct, with opinions sharply divided and no official response yet from the bank," wrote another user.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral Video: HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video
Viral Video: HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 10: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part, but still to cross Rs 50 crore
Mardaani 3 box office: Rani Mukerji film crosses lifetime earnings of first part
Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB over IND vs PAK clash in Lahore
Who is Imran Khwaja? Jay Shah's deputy who is mediating talks with PCB in Lahore
The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives separately from husband Apurva Padgaonkar
The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal 'fake, gold digger', claims she lives
Inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in customised lehenga; Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in attendance
Inside Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Mom-to-be stuns in customised lehenga
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's tobacco empire, know all about family's scandals
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's to
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms
OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement