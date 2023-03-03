Viral video: 'Haunted' tractor starts on its own, breaks shop's glass window in UP's Bijnor

screengrab

New Delhi: From time to time, clips surfaced on social media end up causing us to carefully consider everything. A strange incident occurred in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, when a tractor parked in front of a showroom began moving on its own. The vehicle entered a shoe showroom, shattering the glass and other items in the store. We know you won't believe us, so watch this video first:

It's unclear how the tractor got started on its own. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV installed in the showroom, and the police began investigating the matter after receiving the complaint.

The incident occurred in front of the Bijnor Kotwali City police station, which was hosting Samadhan Divas the day before. During the event, some people arrived at the police station by car and tractor. Kishan Kumar parked his tractor in front of the shoe store. Surprisingly, the tractor stood motionless for an hour before suddenly starting and entering the shoe showroom.

The 'haunted' clip went insanely viral on social media. Netizens took to the comment section with their amusing responses.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Bhoot hai bhai ye" Another person added, "Whoah- this is so frightening. Glad everyone is ok." A third person wrote, "I was so scared while watching this omg."