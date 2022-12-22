Viral video: Hate to take bath in winters? Take motivation from this man

Screengrab

New Delhi: No matter how much you enjoy the winter season, there are some rules that are extremely difficult to follow. While seeing snow-covered streets in picturesque hill stations makes people happy, leaving the cosy warm blanket is no laughing matter. Furthermore, going for a shower in the frigid temperature is one of the toughest morning choices. But don't worry, because we're going to show you a hack that showcases how to take a bath in the winter. A hilarious video of a desi man bathing without water during the winter season has surfaced on the internet. The video is shared on YouTube by a channel named Algari fakir Algari fakir. Before we say anything, watch the funny clip here:

The viral video begins with a man pretending to pour water over his body and then using fictitious soap. He dries himself with a towel after bathing without water. Hilarious, right?

The video which is shared in 2018 is going viral again. Netizens have flooded the comment section with their amusing reactions. One user said,"hahaha this is so epic..abse mai bhi yahi karuga." Another user wrote, "bhai mauj kardi.. tumse maine ye seekh liya hai puri sairdiya aese hi snaan karuga ab.. thanks..just kidding only"

