A Haryana man’s recent divorce celebration went viral on social media.

In India’s busy wedding season, where celebrations are big and grand, a new trend is quietly growing—the celebration of divorce. While pre-wedding functions, bachelor parties, and post-wedding photoshoots are now common, divorce parties, popular in the West, are starting to gain attention in India.

A Haryana man’s recent divorce celebration went viral on social media. Manjeet, who married Komal in 2020, ended his unhappy marriage earlier this year. To mark the occasion, Manjeet threw a divorce party with a poster showing his wedding photo, the marriage date, and the divorce date. The event featured multiple cakes, which Manjeet cut to celebrate his freedom.

Manjeet also included a mannequin, said to represent his ex-wife, in the celebration. He posed with the mannequin, creating a memorable image that quickly spread online.