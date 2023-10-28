Viral video: Hanuman-inspired drone wows internet, netizens say 'lajawab'

In a captivating blend of tradition and technology, a video has gone viral featuring a drone fashioned as the revered Hindu deity Hanuman during Dussehra celebrations in Chhattisgarh, India.

In an extraordinary convergence of technology and tradition, a video of a drone fashioned in the likeness of the revered Hindu deity Hanuman (Bajrangbali) has taken social media by storm. The captivating footage was filmed in Chhattisgarh, India, and presents a remarkable scene of people releasing the drone into the sky, evoking the legendary flights of Lord Hanuman.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Vinal Gupta, a renowned photographer celebrated for offering mesmerizing glimpses of Ambikapur, a city in Chhattisgarh. This awe-inspiring visual spectacle is believed to have been recorded during the Dussehra celebrations held earlier in October. It beautifully portrays the drone, meticulously shaped to resemble the divine figure of Hanuman, gracefully soaring in the sky as if bestowing blessings upon the throngs of people below.

The melding of technology and faith is not an entirely new concept. Nine years ago, another astonishing Hanuman drone graced the skies of Ludhiana, leaving the local population equally captivated by this unique and awe-inspiring event.

Lord Hanuman, a central figure in Hindu mythology, is revered for his devotion, strength, and unwavering loyalty. He is often depicted as a monkey god, symbolizing power and agility. Dussehra, a major Hindu festival, commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, marking the triumph of good over evil. Lord Hanuman plays a significant role in this epic narrative.