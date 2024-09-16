Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

For fitness enthusiasts, there’s an on-site gym, while the health-conscious can explore the live kitchen offering fresh, nutritious meals

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:49 PM IST

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here
American Express Office, Gurgaon
Imagine walking into a building and asking yourself, "Is this really an office?" For thousands of curious onlookers, that’s exactly the question that popped into their minds after watching a viral video of the newly unveiled American Express campus in Gurgaon. What appears to be a luxury mall is, in fact, the company’s largest office yet. But with amenities that rival high-end leisure centres, this workplace is rewriting the rules of office life.

Earlier this year, American Express launched its grandest office yet in Gurgaon, sprawling over an astounding one million square feet. The state-of-the-art campus, located in Sector 74A, has garnered significant attention online, with an Instagram reel by employee Aniket Debnath—an analyst at the company—taking viewers on a virtual tour. His post, titled "POV: You work at American Express," has sparked massive intrigue, amassing over 6 lakh views.

From the video, viewers can see that this new office goes far beyond the typical workspace. The campus features a multi-cuisine food court serving healthy meal options from South Indian to pan-Asian menus. For fitness enthusiasts, there’s an on-site gym, while the health-conscious can explore the live kitchen offering fresh, nutritious meals. One of the most futuristic perks? An EV charging facility for employees with electric vehicles.

But it’s not all about food and tech. The campus also has a rooftop terrace for relaxation, an on-site health clinic, and a workspace adorned with stunning Indian artwork and vintage-looking vehicles, creating an environment that blends culture with cutting-edge design. The facility also emphasizes sustainability with waste management and water reclamation systems in place.

Social media has been buzzing with reactions, with many users asking if American Express is hiring or jokingly wondering if it’s time for a career change. It seems this Gurgaon techie has turned an office tour into an internet sensation, leaving people dreaming of working at what looks like the ultimate workplace utopia.

