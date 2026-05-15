Viral Video: Gujarat Bhajan singer buried under cash as devotees shower money on stage - Watch

A bhajan singer in Gujarat was showered with cash by devotees during a religious event in Junagadh and the viral video has sparked mixed reactions online.

A viral video from Gujarat shows a bhajan singer being showered with large amounts of cash on stage during a religious event in Junagadh district, sparking both criticism and debate online.

Bhajan singer showered with cash during Gujarat event:

The incident happened in the middle of a devotional programme, where devotees appeared to be arriving on stage with sacks and bundles of currency notes or whatever you want to call them. In viral clips moving around social media, people are shown throwing, and yes, even pouring cash onto the stage, while the bhajan performance keeps going uninterrupted, like nothing is wrong.

As the event kept unfolding, big heaps of currency notes slowly started piling up on the stage, until parts of it were kind of covered over. Volunteers and organisers could be seen trying to handle the increasing mound of money, but the devotional singing was still carrying on, still steady, not stopping.

Those visuals spread online pretty fast and that, you know, triggered serious reactions from users. Many criticised what they called the whole practice, saying it was a wasteful display of wealth. Some users mentioned that such acts show a materialistic mindset and they argued donations should be done in a quieter, more private way, or at least aimed toward more meaningful social work, like education and welfare. Others raised concerns about inequality, too, pointing to the gap between these shining displays of money and the fact that poverty is still lingering in the country.

Social media is divided over tradition:

While a section of users condemned the practice, others defended it, saying it is part of Gujarat’s traditional 'Dayro' culture. According to them, these sorts of events are often organised in order to raise funds, for religious or charitable purposes rather than personal gain. Supporters maintained that the money which is collected is generally used for community welfare, including social and religious undertakings, and it is not kept by individuals.

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Organisers clarify the purpose of donations:

According to reports, the organisers of the event said that the cash provided during the programme was not meant for personal use. They added that the donations would be used for religious activities, charitable work, and community welfare initiatives, connected to what is coming in the future events. Even so, the video keeps getting people talking online, and users seem split on it. Some think it is a cultural way of raising funds, while others criticise it as an extreme show of wealth.