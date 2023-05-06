Viral video: Group of girls dance inside a train, netizens call it 'cringe pro max'

screengrab

New Delhi: This is the digital age, and practically everyone is on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. People spend a lot of time on these platforms, from viewing informative information to exchanging images and videos. How can we talk about social media without mentioning Instagram Reels? Making reels has recently become a common trend. Instagram is still buzzing with scores of videos of people dancing, singing, acting, and other strange activities on camera. The latest Reels craze is dancing in public areas. One such video has recently gained popularity after a group of girls were seen dancing inside a train. Yes, you read that correctly!

Bhai mere se train mein logo ke aage khana bhi khaya nhi jata pic.twitter.com/esLxk9ymom — whydahi(Himesh's version) (@vaidehihihaha) May 4, 2023

A user named Vaidehi shared the now-viral video on Twitter. A group of girls can be seen dancing to the beats of a popular song in the short video. Two of them had separate berths, while the rest of the gang took up a full compartment.

The video became viral and elicited diverse opinions. While some praised the girls' confidence and flawless dance moves, others mocked them. "Confidence dedo bhagwan," one user noted, while another added, "First metro, now this, seems like trains are the targets!" A third user said, "Esa confidence kahan milega" "Please ban them Indian Railways" a fourth user said.

Additionally, this is not the first time such videos have gained popularity. Many such dance Reels have recently gone viral, depicting people courageously dancing in public locations, on train platforms, and even inside metro trains.