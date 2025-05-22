The clip features Aman Tiwari and his five other friends who came, danced, and left no crumbs.

It's usually the bridesmaid who rocks the entire wedding with their spectacular dance performances, but not this time. A video of a groomsmen setting the sangeet night on fire with their dance moves to the superhit song 'Uyi Amma' is going viral on social media platforms.

This performance was led and choreographed by Aman Tiwari, a professional dancer known for doing television shows like India’s Dancing Superstar and India’s Got Talent.

The clip features Aman Tiwari and his five other friends who came, danced, and left no crumbs. All of them were seen happily dancing and enjoying themselves on the stage while the guests cheered for them.

The video, posted on Instagram on May 20, has pulled over 35 million views. '"Why should girls have all the fun?,'' the caption read.

Social media users couldn't hold their excitement and flooded the comment section, praising their performance.

''Boys rocked girls shocked!!! That white guy did excellent!,'' a user wrote.

''We want 2nd part too… once more once more,'' said another user.

''Men the moment their favourite song hits while driving,'' a third user wrote.

''Hehe u guys nailed it, nice performance. Watched this on repeat mode. Liked the way you guys carried,'' another user commented.

''I'm literally watching every single guy according to the comment section so I can judge who did the best,'' another user wrote.

About the song

Released on January 17, 2025, Azaad movie song 'Uyi Amma' featured Rasha Thadani And Aaman Devgan in the lead role. It is a period drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The song Uyi Amma took over the internet as soon as it was released. It also brought significant popularity to Rasha Thadani. The song has garnered million of views and inspired lakhs of reels across social media platforms.

