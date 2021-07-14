Engagement Ki Excitement: Groom trembles while slipping ring onto bride's finger, WATCH video here

Getting married is one the most memorable incident in anybody's life and everyone seems super excited about it. Recently a video is going viral that shows a groom-to-be's excitement during his engagement ceremony.

The viral video is of a bride and groom's engagement ceremony where both of them are on the stage and about to exchange rings.

However, the groom seems to be very nervous just before exchanging the ring and as soon as he holds the hand of the bride and tries to put the ring into her finger, his hand starts trembling.

This video has been shared by Trending wedding couples and it has been liked by more than one lakh people.

The groom tries several times to put the ring into the bride's finger, but his trembling hand is clearly visible. Seeing this, the bride also starts laughing.

Also read Groom breaks down in tears after seeing his bride, WATCH viral video here

Users are loving the video and the adorable chemistry of the couple. Many people wrote, "So cute", while others poured heart emojis.

Recently, a similar video made the rounds on social media, where a groom was seen shedding tears of joy as his wife-to-be walks towards the wedding stage.

As the beautiful bride, dressed in a bridal lehenga walks towards the stage, the groom starts looking at her lovingly and gets emotional.

Unable to contain his happiness, he wipes the tears that stream down his face. Seeing the groom cry the bride also gets emotional and hugs him as soon as she comes on the stage.