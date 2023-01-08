Viral video: Groom tries to carry bride in arms but fails horribly, netizens say 'aur ban lo hero'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Wedding stories, reels, pictures, you name it, are all over social media. It's wedding season in India, and Instagram, in particular, is flooded with happy pictures shared by the bride and groom or guests. While we're on the topic, here's a video that's making the rounds on the internet. Well, the viral clip shows the groom attempting to lift the bride in his arms and fails utterly. Yes, you read that correctly. Take a look here:

The viral video opens with a groom trying to descend the stairs while carrying his bride in his arms. Suddenly, the groom loses his balance and fell on the ground in seconds with the bride in tow. Embarrassing, much? The viral clip which was shared on Instagram by a user named @joyajaan816 made netizens laugh.

Isn't it funny? Since this clip was shared, it has been viewed more than 4.3 million times and has several likes and comments. The clip prompted an array of reactions from Instagram users, who were left in splits after watching the events unfold.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Pahli bat ye sb dikhawa krna hi nhi chahiye....accha nhi lgta h itna natak hone lga h....phir insult hoti h to bura lgta h life time yad rhta h.." Another person said, "Groom ka confidence dekho bilkul bhi low ni hua saluteapni wife ke forehead pr kiss bhi ki aur smile bhi down ni hui great..." A third person added, "Koi nhi Bhai glti aapki nhi kapde see per sleep huwa h."