Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Groom tries to carry bride in arms but fails horribly, netizens say 'aur ban lo hero'

Well, the viral clip shows the groom attempting to lift the bride in his arms and fails utterly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Viral video: Groom tries to carry bride in arms but fails horribly, netizens say 'aur ban lo hero'
Screengrab

New Delhi: Wedding stories, reels, pictures, you name it, are all over social media. It's wedding season in India, and Instagram, in particular, is flooded with happy pictures shared by the bride and groom or guests. While we're on the topic, here's a video that's making the rounds on the internet. Well, the viral clip shows the groom attempting to lift the bride in his arms and fails utterly. Yes, you read that correctly. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by joya jaan (@joyajaan816)

The viral video opens with a groom trying to descend the stairs while carrying his bride in his arms. Suddenly, the groom loses his balance and fell on the ground in seconds with the bride in tow.  Embarrassing, much? The viral clip which was shared on Instagram by a user named @joyajaan816 made netizens laugh.

READ: Dolphin jumps over a rainbow in an ocean, viral video mesmerizes netizens

Isn't it funny? Since this clip was shared, it has been viewed more than 4.3 million times and has several likes and comments. The clip prompted an array of reactions from Instagram users, who were left in splits after watching the events unfold.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Pahli bat ye sb dikhawa krna hi nhi chahiye....accha nhi lgta h itna natak hone lga h....phir insult hoti h to bura lgta h life time yad rhta h.." Another person said, "Groom ka confidence dekho bilkul bhi low ni hua saluteapni wife ke forehead pr kiss bhi ki aur smile bhi down ni hui great..." A third person added, "Koi nhi Bhai glti aapki nhi kapde see per sleep huwa h."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.