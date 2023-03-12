If you love SRK, watch this cute video of groom surprising bride with voice note of King Khan himself

screengrab

New Delhi: There is no denying that Shah Rukh Khan is a worldwide superstar. Since his arrival in Bollywood, the actor has accumulated a massive fan base that ranges from young adults to the elderly. While we're on the subject of the euphoria that SRK's charisma inspires, we'd like to share a video that is quickly getting viral online. So, at one of their wedding events, a guy surprised his fiancee with a voice note from King Khan himself. That's right, you read that correctly. The now-viral clip was dropped on Instagram by a page called The Crimson Circle and it so far has amassed a whopping 658,000 views.

The video begins with a smartphone-shaped screen on the platform. It features a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and the statement 'SRK calling'. As the video continues, one can hear a voice note from King Khan himself.

In a special voice message for the young newlyweds, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Hi Kinnari, Hi Sanjeet. This is Shah Rukh. Wishing you a very very happy wedding and have a great time together for the rest of your lives. Wishing your family of both sides, give them my love. And Inshallah you guys will be very very happy. Lots of love to you and once again a very happy wedding,"

"You know he is the man of your dreams when he knows your true love is SRK," reads the video caption.

The video got insanely viral on the internet. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from gushing about the man's pondering gift in the comments section.

"I'd pass out," one person said. "I'm not getting married if my fiance doesn't surprise me like this," another said. "Put this in the universe already!!" said a third. "Man raising the bar high," wrote a fourth.