Indian weddings are full of joy, colour and celebration, and one of the most fun parts is dancing, where both sides of the family come together to enjoy the moment. These days, even brides and grooms are joining in with their own special performances, adding a personal and lively touch to the event. A recent video of a groom dancing at his wedding has become very popular online, with many calling it both funny and bold.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named vipin.kumar1764 and has received over 1.6 million views in just a few days, with many people watching it again and again as the groom’s unique dance moves continue to make everyone laugh.

In the video, the groom walks up to his bride but instead of greeting her in a simple way, he suddenly starts dancing with full energy, showing off funny and unexpected steps that are very different from the usual wedding dance moves. At one point, he gestures to the bride asking her to join in, but she stays seated and doesn’t seem very interested, yet the groom continues dancing happily on his own as the guests watch with smiles and laughter.

Social media users were quick to flood the comments section with humorous takes. One person wrote, “He’s dancing, but I’m the one feeling embarrassed,” while another joked, “This is why I’m not married yet—I can’t match this energy.”

While some viewers cringed at the groom’s unabashed performance, others applauded his confidence and willingness to break away from tradition. The video has sparked a light-hearted conversation about how Indian weddings are becoming more expressive, fun, and personality-driven.

