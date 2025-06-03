In the viral video, the groom showcased his impressive breakdance move in his baraat. Exuding confidence, he flaunted his hip-hop skills, unfazed by the reactions of the crowd around him.

Social media is flooded with thousands of videos but only a select few manage to grab public attention with its distinctive charm. These clips and reels often possess a blend of creativity, humour or relatability that resonates with the audience, and go viral in no time. Dance videos actually stand out for their sheer entertainment value which encourages viewers to share them. And wedding videos have become their favourites, especially where brides and grooms make stylish entries and enthral with their dance moves. Amidst this, a video has taken the internet by storm, where a groom’s impromptu dance shook the baraatis, leaving viewers in splits.

In the viral video, a groom dressed in a stylish sherwani, complete with necklace and sehra, broke into dancing, while baaratis were shocked. Following the trend where new grooms make a grand appearance dancing and singing their way to the altar. Here, the groom showcased an impressive breakdance move in his baraat. Exuding confidence, he flaunted his hip-hop skills, unfazed by the reactions of the crowd around him. As he was fully immersed in the moment, the onlookers gathered around to capture his video. Moments later, another person joins in, adding to the fun. This entertaining moment has become a sensation on social media with netizens showering mixed reactions.



The video, shared by Instagram user @aelex_0_007, has become a huge hit, amassing over 1 crore views. The comments section is filled with users' reactions, with some finding it entertaining and some poking fun at his costume and choice of the moment to dance. Several netizens left a flood of funny and creative comments. A user wrote, “Don't know how to dance but he doesn't feel ashamed either.” A second user commented, “It's not Michael Jackson, it's an injection.” A third user reacted, “Talent hai par galat jagah dikha diya.” “Born to be dancer force to be dulha,” joked a user. “Pkka Michael Jackson ki beti se sadi hui ho gi,” added another user. “Life me kbhi bhi itna confidence nhi aana chahiye,” read a comment. “Dance toh thik hai but yeh dulhan Ki jewellery kyu pehen liya,” read another comment.