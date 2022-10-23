Search icon
Viral video: Groom’s humongous cash garland stuns netizens

The video shows a groom wearing a massive garland made of currency notes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Your wedding will be one of the most memorable events of your life. One has always heard about creative ways the groom and bride dress themselves, but here the bridegroom's humongous cash garland created headlines on the Internet. The clip first appeared on Instagram on October 6, where it was shared by wedding photographer Aliya. Take a look here:

The video shows a groom wearing a massive garland made of currency notes. The garland is so large that the groom enlists the assistance of his friends to hold it together while displaying it from the wedding stage. At least six people are visible partially hidden behind the garland, including the groom. "Pov: Dream Haar (garland) For your wedding day." reads the caption of the clip.

Since being shared on October 6, the video has received over 394,000 likes an millions of views. Many netizens said that they would try it on their wedding day while some rejected the idea. Users took to the comment section and shared their opinions.

“Please search such a guy for me please.. I will mary him hahaaha”, wrote an Instagram user. “So weird,Trust pakistani ppl to come up with such ridiculous ideas.” commented another. “Dulhe ko joker bana ke rkh dete hai yeh sab,” jokingly wrote a third. “ikhawa hai yehsab shadiyan saadgi bhari hi ache hote hain..” commented a fourth.

