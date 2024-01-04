Viral video: Groom's friends break into 'Moye Moye' during wedding, elicits angry reaction from bride

A viral video capturing a wedding ceremony takes an unexpected turn as the groom's friends break into the popular "Moye Moye" trend, leaving the groom amused but the bride visibly annoyed.

In an unforeseen twist during a recent wedding ceremony, a group of friends left the internet in stitches as they broke into the popular "Moye Moye" trend at what was supposed to be a solemn exchange of vows. The incident, captured in a now-viral video boasting over 3 million views, has ignited a wave of reactions online.

The look said everything. Now he will never meet his friends ever ... pic.twitter.com/AldT8XrOKq — Madridista (@DalviNameet) January 1, 2024

The clip features the groom's pals launching into the "Moye Moye" chant just as the couple is about to exchange garlands. While the groom seems to find the impromptu performance amusing, his bride appears less than thrilled, her annoyance palpable as the lighthearted interruption unfolds on her special day.

For those not in the loop, the "Moye Moye" trend has dominated social media platforms in recent weeks, inundating Instagram Reels and other content-sharing spaces. Originating from Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora's track "Dzanum," where the lyrics include "Moye More," translating to "my nightmare," the trend has morphed into an internet phenomenon symbolizing anything sad, unpleasant, or unwanted.

The incident at the wedding has sparked a flurry of reactions from online spectators. Some viewers expressed their amusement, with comments like "This is so epic" and "I am still laughing." However, not everyone found the impromptu performance harmless. One commenter noted, "The groom laughed at what clearly is a jibe at the bride. As if getting married to her is his life’s tragedy."