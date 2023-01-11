Viral video: Groom's father grooves to 'Badtameez Dil', netizens say 'once more uncle ji'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Dancing and having fun has no age limit whatsoever and this elderly man has proved that. A video has gone viral on social media in which a groom's father can be seen dancing and it is winning hearts on the internet. The man can be seen grooving to "Badtameez Dil" from the Hindi movie "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". The simplicity and happiness in little things like dancing on a peppy song is so evident on his face that anyone who is watching the video will be forced to shake a leg with them. Watch the clip here:

Shared on Instagram by a user named @togetherforever_wedding_choreo, the viral video shows an elderly man dressed in a blue suit taking to the dance floor with enthusiasm and confidence. He expertly grooved to the cheerful beats of "Badtameez Dil". His positivity and spirit are reflected throughout the video.

The short clip went crazy viral with 995,000 views since being uploaded. Netizens couldn’t get enough of the elderly man and flooded the comments with love and wishes.

One user wrote, "hushi ho rahi hai aaj ke daur me ladki ke baap bhi ladki ki shadi me aise enjoy kar rahe hai….. pehle baap shadi me sirf fikar me pareshan rehte the kabhi kabhi tou photos aur videos me bhi nahi aate the.. shadi karne k baad sukun ki sans lete the jaise ek bojh outar diya ho…". Another user said,"Hats off to the energy level and expressions". A third user stated,"I want to do that whenever I will come to that faze of my life...... BY GOD'S GRACE."