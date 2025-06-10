Till now the video has gained over 9 million views and several comments.

In a heartwarming and entertaining turn of events, an American groom has taken the internet by storm with his energetic dance performance to the iconic Bollywood song 'Dhoom Machale' at his wedding.

The video, shared by the Instagram account Lettering by Sav, showcases the groom, dressed in his wedding attire, dancing alongside his friends with infectious energy and enthusiasm.

The video's popularity skyrocketed after Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who starred in Dhoom 2, left a comment under the post, saying "Love it" with a fire emoji. Fans and netizens were delighted by the actor's appreciation, and the video quickly became a fan favorite.

Till now the video has gained over 9 million views and several comments.

How social media reacted?

Taking to the comment section, "I love how he learnt her things for her."

Another said, "No less than Hrithik Roshan himself."

"He nailed it ! Plesse give him aadhar card now," said another user.

The groom's dance tribute wasn't limited to 'Dhoom Machale'. Another clip shared by the same account showed him and his groomsmen dancing to 'Desi Girl' from 'Dostana', which also earned applause online. The videos have showcased the groom's love for Indian culture and his willingness to embrace his partner's heritage.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He is set to star in 'War 2', alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, which will also mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. The actor is also gearing up for his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4', which will be jointly produced by his father, Rakesh Roshan, and YRF's Aditya Chopra.

The American groom's viral dance video has not only brought a smile to the faces of millions but has also highlighted the beauty of cultural exchange and appreciation. As the video continues to garner attention online, it's clear that this groom's dance moves have won hearts and will be remembered for a long time to come.