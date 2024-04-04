Twitter
Viral video: Groom's baaraat makes unique entrance in car decorated with chip packets, watch

A video shared on Instagram by Satpal Yadav showcases a groom's extraordinary entrance at an Indian wedding, where he arrives in a car filled with packets of potato chips.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 08:30 AM IST

Indian weddings are renowned for their grandeur and individuality, and a recent video shared on Instagram by Satpal Yadav has added a new twist to this tradition. The clip captures a groom making an extraordinary entrance in a car packed with packets of potato chips, adding a touch of whimsy to the celebration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, a crowd can be seen parting to make way for a white car adorned with an array of chip packets, although the exact location remains unknown. As the car proceeds, chains of chips of various flavors and brands are prominently displayed, creating a colorful and unconventional sight.

While the internet has previously seen quirky bridal entrance ideas like brides arriving on lotus-shaped boats or accompanied by their pets, this particular instance showcases a groom's distinctive approach to his baaraat, or groom's procession.

The video has quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.7 million likes and numerous comments. People have expressed a range of reactions to the out-of-the-box decoration. Some viewers suggested that the creative display would undoubtedly delight children attending the wedding, while others questioned the choice of such an unusual adornment.

Reactions on the post varied, with one user exclaiming, "This is why I love India," while another commented, "Hahaha, this is very unique." A third user joked, "I love the idea," showcasing the diverse range of opinions sparked by the groom's unconventional entrance.

