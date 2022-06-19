Viral Video: Groom kicks bride in the face during wedding dance

Screen Grab

We've seen lots of weddings, and this one takes the cake for the most embarrassing mistake we've ever seen at a wedding. In India, jaimala ceremonies and dance performances could take an unexpected turn, but in the United States, things might go horribly wrong.

Also, READ: 'Superman' UP policeman saves woman from being run over by train, video goes viral

Le falta un poco de agilidad pic.twitter.com/TREJBWvwsk — Los Negros Del Ataúd (@NegrosConAtaud) June 11, 2022

On Twitter, a video that has left many stunned has gone viral. When a newlywed couple was dancing their first dance as husband and wife, the groom tried an advanced move but was unable to do it.

The video shows a bride in a white wedding dress sitting in the centre of the dance floor while her fiance danceing for her. His attempt to lift one of his legs over the bride's head goes horribly wrong as it hits squarely on her face.

It was only after the bride's mishap that the groom could be seen running to her side to check whether she was OK. Over 4.11 lakh people have seen the video since it was posted on Twitter. The video shocked viewers, but many also found it hilarious at the same time.