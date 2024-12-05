The video captures an indie dog dressed in an adorable pink outfit, clinging to the groom as he grooves energetically during his baraat.

A heartwarming video of a groom dancing with his pet dog on his wedding day has gone viral on social media, earning love from celebrities and netizens alike. The clip, shared by Instagram handle @edge.stream, has already amassed over seven million views and continues to win hearts.

The video captures an indie dog dressed in an adorable pink outfit, clinging to the groom as he grooves energetically during his baraat. The joyous moment has been hailed as both unique and touching. The caption accompanying the video aptly reads, “Groom Dances Joyfully with His Beloved Pet Dog at the Wedding, Creating a Heartwarming Moment.”

Watch

Netizens react

Several celebrities, including Esha Gupta and Parul Gulati, reacted to the video. Esha dropped heart emojis, while Parul commented, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today!”

Netizens also poured their admiration into the comment section. One user wrote, “What a lucky bride to be marrying such a kind-hearted man!” Another remarked, “This duo is everything—happiness, love, and positivity. The bride has truly found a gem!”

Others praised the groom for choosing an indie pet. “This is what real love looks like, and she’s rocking that pink outfit!” one user said. Another commented, “People like this restore my faith in humanity.”