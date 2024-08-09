Viral video: Gravity? who needs it? snow leopards’ epic mountain leap will leave you shocked

A viral video of two snow leopards effortlessly leaping from a mountain has captivated viewers with its breathtaking display of agility.

In a stunning display of agility, a recent video capturing two snow leopards has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers mesmerized. The breathtaking footage, filmed from a considerable distance, showcases these elusive big cats effortlessly leaping from a mountain peak, creating an illusion that the laws of physics are momentarily suspended. The snow leopards’ swift ascent and graceful leaps appear as though they are straight out of a cinematic scene.

So apparently the laws of physics do not apply to Snow Leopards pic.twitter.com/wlEgkSSBJR — Nature is Amazing(@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 8, 2024

Shared on X by the handle @natureisamazing, the video has already amassed over 2 million views, highlighting the remarkable beauty and skill of these rare creatures. Snow leopards, renowned for their striking appearance and elusive nature, inhabit the rugged mountain ranges of Central and South Asia. These majestic cats thrive at elevations between 3,000 and 4,500 meters (9,800 to 14,800 feet), residing in regions such as the Himalayas, the Pamirs, and the Altai Mountains. Their thick fur, long tail, and powerful limbs make them exceptional climbers and hunters, perfectly adapted to their harsh environment.

In a noteworthy update earlier this year, a groundbreaking study revealed that India is home to an estimated 718 snow leopards. This first-of-its-kind four-year study, released in May, was conducted by a team of scientists from the University of Kashmir and the National Development Foundation. In May, these researchers captured images of four snow leopards in the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park in the Chenab Valley region of Jammu and Kashmir, further showcasing the significance of conservation efforts for these incredible animals.