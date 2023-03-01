Search icon
Viral video: Gorgeous Pakistani girl mesmerizes internet with her graceful dance moves on ‘Mujhe Pyar Hai Tumse’

The short and mesmerizing clip shows a Pakistani girl dancing to Mujhe Pyar Hai Tumse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Wedding dances are unquestionably one of the ceremony's highlights. Although some people practise and perform their dance, many individuals produce impromptu dances in between. One such dance video went viral recently on the internet. The short and mesmerizing clip shows a Pakistani girl dancing to Mujhe Pyar Hai Tumse. The video is shared on YouTube by channel named @GondalPakistani and it has accumulated more than 11,000 views till now.

The short video shows the Pakistani girl dancing to catchy beats of the song in a wholesome way. As the song goes on, she grooves energetically and matches her killer steps with the lyrics. The people around them seemed to be impressed and were cheering for her.

The video garnered over 11,000 views after being shared online. Netizens thoroughly loved watching the clip and showered their love in the comments section.

Reactions:
According to one user, "Choreographers should be hired by Pakistani filmmakers. With her moves, she justified the song."  A third individual stated, "She is a fantastic dancer. Just wowwww." Many other users have used heart emojis in their comments.

